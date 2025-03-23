New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Renowned horticulture scientist and Padma Shri awardee Krishna Lal Chadha died here after a brief illness, his family said on Sunday.

He was 88 and is survived by a son and a daughter.

Chadha, who was awarded the Padma Shri -- India's fourth highest civilian honour -- in 2012, was credited with 30 books on agriculture and horticulture.

A former national professor of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Chadha was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) in 1936. He joined the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, for higher research and obtained a PhD in 1964.

He chaired several government and professional agencies, besides being a member of the National Planning Commission's Working Group for Horticulture Development, a national committee for oil palm cultivation, a registration committee for pesticides, and high-power committees for horticulture in the states of West Bengal, Haryana and Gujarat.

He was also a member of the National Steering Committee for Organic Products.

Chadha held chairs at the Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals, International Mango Working Group and the Indian Agribusiness Systems (Agriwatch), being a consultant to several international agencies.

He was also a Fellow of the International Society for Horticultural Science, a US-based forum of scientific and technical professionals in horticulture.

