New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A delegation of employees union on Monday met Union Minister Jitendra Singh to discuss different matters related to pension schemes.

The delegation led by Manjeet Singh Patel, national president of All-India National Public Sector Employees Federation, conveyed their appreciation to the minister for the recent amendments in the National Pension System (NPS), which include key enhancements such as the increase in government contribution from 10 per cent to 14 per cent, an official statement said.

"This move is a major relief for employees, providing them with greater financial security in their retirement years. The federation also expressed gratitude for the introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which aims to streamline pension schemes for better management and greater benefits for employees across various sectors," it said.

The federation commended the Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) for its proactive approach and significant initiatives that have substantially improved the pension system, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, briefed the delegation on the advantages of both the NPS and the UPS, urging them to carefully assess and make an informed choice regarding their pension schemes.

He said the government's priority is the welfare of employees, adding these recent reforms were designed to provide a more secure, transparent and beneficial pension system.

During the meeting, the office bearers of the federation conveying their feedback on the Jeevan Pramaan -- Digital Life certificate -- said it has eased the pensioners' life.

Singh emphasised the importance of technology in streamlining pension services, particularly highlighting the use of facial recognition technology in delivering Jeevan Pramaan - Digital Life Certificates.

"This cutting-edge solution has greatly eased the process for pensioners, allowing them to submit their life certificates digitally with ease and security. The technology has not only enhanced convenience for pensioners but also minimised delays and potential fraud, significantly improving the quality of pensioner services," the minister said.

Singh also guided the federation on the way forward, emphasising the importance of continuous dialogue between the government and employees' unions to ensure the needs and concerns of pensioners and employees are addressed comprehensively.

DoPPW Secretary V. Srinivas was present during the meeting along with DoPPW Joint Secretary Dhrubjyoti Sengupta.

Ashish Singh, President Ordinance Employees Union, Muradnagar; Manish Prajapati, Delhi Nurses Federation, Leader; Sanjeev Verma, President, Indira Gandhi Open University staff association; and Vinod Yadav, Secretary Delhi Teachers Association, were also present for the meeting along with Mohd Iqbal Qasim, Arun Verma and Shyam Sunder.

"The meeting was a clear indication of the government's ongoing commitment to pensioners and employees, with a focus on harnessing the power of technology and enhancing pension schemes for a more secure and well-managed retirement," the statement said.

