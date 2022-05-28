Noida, May 28 (PTI) Three youths were arrested here on Saturday allegedly for enacting and shooting a motorcycle stunt like fictional superhero 'Shaktimaan' to post the video on social media, police said.

The three Ghaziabad residents, all in their early 20s, were caught for doing a dangerous motorcycle stunt in Noida's Sector 63 police station area on Thursday, after which a video of their act had gone viral on social media, they said.

Also Read | Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3612 Fitter, Electrician And Other Posts At rrc-wr.com; Check Details Here.

The episode is the latest in a series of events involving young men and women performing stunts on two-wheelers and cars, in violation of traffic laws and endangering their as well as others' lives, police said.

The videos are posted on social media to become famous by increasing their digital followings, they added.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Poverty Leads Mother To Give Poison to Three Children, Attempts Suicide in Kolkata.

The May 26 incident video purportedly showed one of the men lying on the seat of a speeding motorcycle while the two others recorded the act.

The video was shared on social media with a background sound of the 90's popular TV show 'Shaktimaan'.

“Taking note of the incident, the Sector 63 police station's officials on Saturday arrested the accused along with his associates who made the video of the motorcycle stunt and posted it on social media. All the three motorcycles used in the episode were also impounded,” a police spokesperson said.

“The accused currently reside in Bahrampur area of adjoining Ghaziabad district. They were held near the SJM Hospital in Sector 63 of Noida,” the spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Vikas, Anil and Mehak and booked for causing a nuisance on roads, he said.

In a similar action on May 25, the Noida police arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly causing a nuisance on a road by resorting to doing a stunt on his SUV to promote himself on social media.

A Mahindra Thar used in the stunt too was impounded under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the officials said.

The same day, two other men were arrested in Greater Noida and their Maruti Swift car was also impounded in a similar incident.

Prior to that, the Noida police had arrested a 21-year-old man after his video showing him enacting a dangerous stunt on two cars at the same time went viral on social media. Both the Toyota Fortuners were also impounded.

Taking a serious note of such incidents, Police Commissioner Alok Singh had earlier directed officials to take action against such offenders and had also urged families of such youths to counsel their wards against resorting to such acts endangering their as well as others' lives.

“As part of a concerted effort, the police officials have started reaching out to the families of such offenders and counselling them against doing such acts and endangering peoples' lives. The families are being told that such stunts could lead to dangerous results and injuries to their children,” the police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)