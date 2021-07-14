Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he said.

