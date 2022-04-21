Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Pariswani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Thursday.

Budgam Police and Army are involved in the operation, police said.

"Encounter underway in Pariswani area of Baramulla. Budgam Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

