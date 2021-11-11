New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): An encounter broke out between police officials and Rajesh Bawania's gang associate in the Bawana area of the national capital on Thursday morning.

As per information shared by police, one person has been injured in the encounter which is underway.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Scolded for Drinking on Duty, Guard Kills Flat Owner.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)