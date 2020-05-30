India News | Encounter Breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, May 30 (PTI) An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

Also Read | Bats Die in UP's Bareilly in Blistering Heat Due to Brain Haemorrhage.

The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)