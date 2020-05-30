India News | Bats Die in UP's Bareilly in Blistering Heat Due to Brain Haemorrhage

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Several bats died in Bareilly after they suffered brain haemorrhage due to high temperatures, an official said.

"Postmortem of bats has revealed that it had suffered brain haemorrhage due to high temperatures. The bats had recently changed their habitat due to damage to their earlier habitat," Dr RK Singh, Director, Indian Veterinary Research Institute, told ANI.

Parts of north India is witnessing high temperatures and heatwave conditions were also observed.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that prevailing heatwave conditions over northwest and central India are very likely to abate from May 29 onwards. (ANI)

