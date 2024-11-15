New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said research work of numerous bright young scholars gets lost in "red-tapism" and asked the heads of higher education institutions to ensure that it does not happen.

Addressing the inaugural session of a three-day national conference of research scholars at the SGT University in Gurugram, Bhagwat asked the higher education institutions (HEIs) heads and faculty members to give innovation an "open space" on campuses and encourage students to think outside the box.

"Youths have the ability to think out of the box. But they should get the (right) environment. The innovations of many good innovative youth are not appreciated. No one looks at their research. It disappears somewhere in the red-tapism...This should not happen," the RSS chief said.

"The government must be making all efforts from its side. It is doing so. But, we should look into this. All are vice-chancellors here... Out-of-the-box thinking should not be ignored,” he added.

The conference 'Vision for Viksit Bharat--VIVIBHA 2024' has been organised by the RSS affiliate Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal to foster research culture among the youth by integrating India's cultural heritage with modern methodologies.

Asking the vice-chancellors to give innovation and research an open space on their campus, Bhagwat said, “Questions of resources come later. It is all about intentions”.

"Whatever major research work has been done to date, it did not happen because there was large equipment in the laboratories. It happened because the researchers had enthusiasm... Encourage out-of-box thinking, don't reject them instantly,” he said.

Bhagwat said such things should be done in universities and other higher education institutions.

"There are rules, that's fine. But the system should not be a bondage. Knowledge should be a means to advance... Our teachers have to bring this environment to our universities and they will have to do it," he said.

"Let our youth come forward. Give them a helping hand. Let this happen. Let there be an experiment. And, let us set an example before the world by making India number one in all its capabilities," he added.

