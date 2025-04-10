New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Israeli envoy Reuven Azar has welcomed the extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case accused Tahawwur Rana to India and thanked the government for its "persistence in bringing the terrorists to justice".

In a video message, the envoy said, "We are encouraged to hear about the extradition to India of one of the perpetrators of the terrible and horrendous terrorist attacks that happened in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, which took the lives of innocent civilians, including Israelis.

"I would like to thank the government of India for its persistence in bringing the terrorists to justice," he said.

Rana, 64, is a close associate of David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani and is one of the main conspirators in the 2008 attacks.

The video was shared by the Israeli Embassy here with media.

The Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008 involved 10 Pakistani terrorists who carried out coordinated strikes at multiple locations -- including a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre -- after arriving in Mumbai via the Arabian Sea.

The assault lasted nearly 60 hours and claimed 166 lives.

