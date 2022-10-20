Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Curtains came down on the mega three-day event DefExpo 2022 on Thursday in Gujarat's Gandhinagar where 451 Memoranda of Understanding, product launches and technology transfers were concluded to provide further impetus to the aerospace and defence industry of the country.

The valedictory function was graced by Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In his valedictory speech, Rajnath Singh said that today DefExpo-2022 is concluding but with this new chapter of empowerment of the Indian Defence sector is starting. This is the start of self-reliance of the Indian defence sector and this will move forward with new energy and determination.

The success of this mega event has proved that India will be the hub of Global Defence Manufacturing, he said.

The 12th edition of DefExpo was excellent and successful. Defence Ministers and senior diplomats from several countries participated in it. Business leaders who participated in this mega event have important contributions to the event.

During the DefExpo, events like Start-up Manthan, Invest for Defence, India-Africa Defence Dialogue and Bandhan were successfully organized.

Indian Ocean region (IOR) is important for India in terms of strategic importance. To maintain peace, security and economic interest in the region, PM Narendra Modi has proposed the idea of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). And in order to achieve the vision, IOR Conclave was also held where delegates assured complete cooperation, he said.

"'Bandhan' Ceremony has its own significance and I have been informed that during DefExpo large numbers of MoUs, Product launches, and business entities with DRDO under Transfer of Technology Agreements have been done. And it is an outcome of the country's emerging robust Defence Ecosystem," he said.

PM Narendra Modi has appealed for 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. India is turning self-reliant to boost the economy and aiming to be a global supplier, he said.

"The government has taken many steps to be self-reliant and increase Defence export and to achieve the targets we will keep promoting public and private partners. And it will help us to achieve the target of Rs 40,000 crore Defence Exports by 2024-25," he said.

The success of this event belongs to the exhibitors who came to the event from far away and promote their business by displaying their products in Def Expo. This is a success of the Gujarat government which made this event to happen a huge success, he added. (ANI)

