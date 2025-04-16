New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday inspected the ongoing work at south Asia's largest utility-scale battery energy storage system being set up in Delhi's Kilokari area.

The minister said the system being installed by the BSES will soon be dedicated to the public, marking a historic milestone in the power sector for both Delhi and the nation.

The 20-MW energy storage system will directly benefit around one lakh residents in south Delhi's Ashram area. It is designed to provide four hours of daily power supply covering a population of one lakh people, said a statement issued by Sood's office.

The system will ease the burden on the existing grid infrastructure and help integrate renewable energy seamlessly into the grid, enable grid stabilisation, and manage peak electricity demand, said the minister.

In collaboration with IndiGrid, BSES has established this regulated utility-scale system installed at the 33/11 kV substation of BSES Rajdhani Limited.

