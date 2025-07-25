Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) inaugurated the two-day Capacity Building Training Programme for engineers of the State Public Works Department (PWD) at Itanagar.

In his address, the Governor stated that engineers are the backbone of the state's developmental story, while citing the critical role they play in shaping the state's infrastructure and future. He said that the engineers are the ones who turn policy into progress, translating ideas into physical infrastructure that serves the people.

Stressing the importance of technical upskilling and ethical conduct for sustainability and future readiness, the Governor called upon engineers to embrace innovation, sustainability, and, above all, integrity in their work.

He emphasised accountability and individual integrity, advising that every project an engineer undertakes--its design, quality, budget, timeline, and societal impact--must reflect their trust and reliability. He also advised them to never compromise on quality.

The Governor stated that their efforts must be based on the latest expertise to raise the standard bar, utilising software applications, and prioritising green technologies, energy efficiency, and climate-resilient infrastructure. He urged engineers to actively embrace and integrate modern technological tools, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), GIS mapping, and smart monitoring systems, into every stage of project planning and execution.

Highlighting that the infrastructure sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, the Governor emphasised that these technologies are no longer optional but essential for improving efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in public works. AI can help optimise design and resource allocation, GIS mapping allows for better spatial planning and real-time tracking, while smart monitoring tools ensure timely progress, quality control, and accountability.

By adopting such innovations, the Governor noted, engineers can significantly enhance the precision and reliability of their work, reduce delays, curb corruption, and instil public confidence in the system.

Highlighting the State Government's firm stance against malpractices, as reflected in the recent passage of the 'Zero Tolerance for Leakage and Corruption' resolution in the State Legislative Assembly, the Governor underscored the critical importance of financial prudence in all developmental works.

He called upon engineers and officials alike to uphold the highest standards of accountability, ensure complete transparency in financial dealings, and treat public resources with the same diligence and care as their own.

The Governor also voiced serious concerns over issues affecting the quality of infrastructure in the State. He highlighted the prevalent and problematic practice of subletting project works, stating that while it may bring short-term economic benefits to some individuals, it has severely compromised quality, accountability, and public trust.

He suggested reviewing and reforming the culture of sub-letting by ensuring that contracts are executed by those with the qualifications, capacity, and the will to deliver with integrity and excellence.

The Governor commended the State PWD and the Indian Building Congress, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, for their initiative in organising the programme.

He said that the training programme is an investment in the future of our State and strengthens the technical foundation of our engineering workforce, equipping them to meet emerging challenges in infrastructure development with competence and character.

The State PWD and the Indian Building Congress, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, jointly organise the two-day training programme. The programme aims to equip PWD engineers with the latest knowledge and practices in engineering, planning, execution, and ethical governance in infrastructure development. It is attended by engineers from across the State and features expert lectures, case studies, and interactive sessions.

Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Kaling Tayeng, Chairman, Indian Buildings Congress, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Dr. Toli Basar, Chief Engineer, (Vigilance & Training), PWD, Er. Rimmar Taso and Executive Engineer, PWD, Er. Nabam Takar shared their views on the significance of the occasion.

