New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana to follow Delhi's footsteps and ensure a complete ban on firecrackers in areas falling under the NCR region.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan warned the states that any failure to impose a ban on firecrackers would attract contempt.

It asked the governments to issue a direction under the Environment Protection Act (EPA) imposing a complete ban on manufacture, sale and storage, including online delivery, on all types of firecrackers in the areas in the NCR region.

It further said that not only the orders of the top court but directions issued under Section 5 of the EPA (as per which Central government may, in exercise of its powers, issue directions to any officer or any authority to regulate environmental pollution) must be strictly implemented through all the law enforcement machinery of the states.

"We also make it clear that in case of any failure on the part of the officials of these governments and other entities to implement the directions issued by the court, action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 may be taken. All states forming part of NCR to file a comprehensive compliance affidavit," the bench said in its order.

It also directed the state governments to give wide publicity to the ban of firecrackers and the penalty imposed under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act.

The apex court was hearing a case relating to air pollution in the national capital. (ANI)

