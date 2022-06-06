Itanagar, Jun 6 (PTI) Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba on Monday exhorted state government officials to execute the flagship schemes and other developmental work diligently, and ensure that the benefits reach the targeted groups in a time-bound manner.

The Union Minister of State for Chemical & Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy, who was on a day-long visit to Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, reviewed all the centrally sponsored schemes implemented by various departments in the district, an official release here said.

The minister urged East Siang DC Tayi Taggu to see to it that official guidelines are followed during the implementation of the welfare programmes

He stated that the implementing agencies must ensure that common people are made aware of all available programmes and schemes sponsored of central government.

"The officers should adopt appropriate steps to record the success stories of people who have been benefitted from the various central schemes,” Khuba said.

The minister also noted that that there would be no sense of unity and true development till the time northeast is not properly connected with the rest of India in every aspect.

Khuba asserted that ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power, the region witnessed development in phased manner.

"People of India are witnessing visible developments on all fronts," he added.

