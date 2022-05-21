Mathura , May 21 (PTI) Agra division commissioner has instructed the officers to increase facilities at noted pilgrim centres of Mathura, a senior official said here on Saturday.

“Ensure parking in noted pilgrim centres, drinking water, toilets and uninterrupted power supply," said CEO UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Nagendra Pratap, narrating the details of instructions given by commissioner Agra division.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains 2022: ‘City Ready for Monsoon Season, 78% of Nullah Desilting Work Completed’, Says Aaditya Thackeray.

The commissioner has also instructed to prepare a proposal for parking near Sri Krishna Janmabhumi, collectorate, Vaishno Devi temple and Prem temple in Vrindavan, the official said.

"If the land is not available, the commissioner has instructed to coordinate with private parties for parking ” the official said.

Also Read | Fuel Prices Reduction a Formality, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The officers of traffic police have been directed to form a joint team for bus stops equipped with tin shade and signboards at various places in the district.

Action would be taken against the officials and staff if street lights especially on 'Parikrama Marg' are found non-functional during night, the commissioner has warned.

Taking exception to the presence of stray cattle on 'Parikrama Marg, the commissioner has directed to sent the stray cows to Goshalas, other cattle to nagar palika's Kazi house.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)