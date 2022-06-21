Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday directed officers to conduct a qualitative monitoring and meticulous supervision of the ongoing projects of local bodies to ensure proper utilisation of funds.

He also directed the officers to hold a review meeting every month to keep a track of the progress of the ongoing projects.

Besides, he asked them to appoint a nodal officer for these projects so as to expedite the work and complete the projects within the stipulated time so that people can avail the benefits.

Kaushal was presiding over a meeting of High Level Monitoring Committee (HLMC) to review the implementation of Local Bodies Grants under recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26.

In the meeting, the funds spent by the local bodies on developmental work last year and work plans for the coming year were discussed, an official statement said.

The chief secretary elaborated that officers should rank the districts according to the work done which will also give a clearer picture on the work completed and the stipulated time frame for completing it.

It was also decided in the meeting to set up a special audit team for the NCR region, said the statement.

Kaushal suggested to the officers concerned to make a list of best practices being adopted by them and share them with other departments as well.

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, TVSN Prasad apprised the chief secretary that the 15th Finance Commission has recommended a grant of Rs 63,098 crore to Haryana for a period of five years.

He further elaborated that a grant of Rs 4,929 crore has been recommended for Rural Local bodies (RLBs) for five years. Out of this, 60 percent grants have been earmarked for national priorities like drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and sanitation (referred as tied grants).

While 40 percent grant is untied and is to be utilised at the discretion of the Panchayati Raj Institutions for improving basic services. Similarly, an amount of Rs 968 crore has been allocated for the year 2022-2023, Prasad said.

Likewise, a grant of Rs 2,520 crore has been allocated to Urban Local bodies (ULBs) for five years. These funds are to be used for supporting and strengthening the delivery of basic services, he added.

The chief secretary was apprised by the officials that 50 percent of the grant is earmarked for 'sanitation, solid waste management and the remaining is for 'drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling', the statement said.

