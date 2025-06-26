New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Railway Board has asked all zones to ensure that workplaces are gender neutral with just and humane working conditions.

The Board's order came after female employees specially loco pilots demanded change of job categories on account of gender specific hardship.

It was brought to the notice of the Board by two recognised railway federations - All India Railwaymen's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen - during the recent Permanent Negotiating Machinery meetings.

Both the federations informed the Board that the demand of female employees working in railway zones across the country are not being dealt with due diligence.

“The matter has been examined in Board's office and railways are directed to ensure workplaces under their jurisdictions to be gender neutral providing just and humane working conditions for the staff and promptly attend to any issues which might create hardship to a specific gender at their work places,” the Board said in a letter to various railway zones.

“Accordingly, Zonal Railways/PUs (production units) are advised to deal with any such issues on their merits for a suitable intervention to alleviate gender specific distress among employees,” said the letter dated June 24.

However, women loco pilots, who have been demanding to change job categories for the past few years due to allegedly inhuman working conditions, said that merely writing a letter to zones will not change anything in their favour because a lot of actions are required on the Board's level.

Loco pilots' unions have been demanding washroom facilities during duty, water toilets in locomotives, construction of toilets near starter signals, mandatory leaves during pregnancy and child care, permitting lactating mothers to return to headquarters after every trip while working on goods trains, among others.

