New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Amid the ongoing debate between the Opposition and the Centere on the Great Nicobar Island Project, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has not addressed the "core concerns" raised on the project, which will "no doubt displace tribal communities" and bring widespread ecological damage to the area.

Congress' General Secretary in-charge Communications has alleged that there is a "lack of understanding" about the needs of the indigenous people, as well as the bio-geophysical heterogeneity of Great Nicobar. He said that certain scientists in public institutions have already said that they are being asked provide a clean chit for the project, with some of them even resigning under pressure.

"The environmental impact assessment conducted was rushed, incomplete, and flawed. The fact that further impact studies have been mandated after the project has been granted clearance shows up its limitations. It is surprising that the assessment began even before terms of reference for it were issued," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

However, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has said that the proposed project, which is of "strategic, defence and national importance," will transform the Great Nicobar into a major hub of maritime and air connectivity while posing no threat to the island's tribal groups, will not "come in the way of any species" and does not jeopardise the eco-sensitive region.

Jairam Ramesh has also criticised the idea of compensatory afforestation, calling it a "bogus equivalence" that planting trees in Haryana will compensate for tree felling in the great Nicobar.

"Ecologically, planting trees in Haryana (which needs to be done anyway) will just not compensate for clear-felling of multi-species, biodiversity-rich forests in the Great Nicobar Island. It is really a bogus equivalence," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Further he said "Scientists in public institutions themselves have spoken about being asked to provide reports favourable to the project, some even having to resign due to pressure to provide a clean chit to the project."

The debate over alleged ecological damage to the region has been going on for the past week, with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi raising concerns about the project in an article in the Hindu on September 8. Four days later, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav also wrote about the project in the same paper.

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi in the article said that the proposed project is a "planned misadventure" which poses an existential danger to the indigenous communities and the unique flora and fauna ecosystem of the region.

The party's parliamentary chairperson has alleged that the Nicobarese Shompen Tribe (a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG)) will be permanently displaced due to the project. She said that the island's Shompen policy, which prioritises the tribe's welfare and integrity while considering large scale projects has been ignored as the project proposes to de-notify a "significant part of the tribal reserve."

The union minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has in turn replied to any concerns regarding the project. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav mentioned in an article on September 12 in the same paper that the interests of the indigenous communities will not be disturbed, and that a proper Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) was carried out before the green light was given to the project.

"Due consultation with tribal experts which includes the Anthropological Survey of India has been done in order to ensure the safety, protection, welfare and well-being of the PVTGs in the wake of holistic development of the Great Nicobar Island Project," the union minister said in the article.

He also mentioned that the development plan is in line with the Shompen policy 2015, with necessary consultations being carried out with the Union ministry of Tribal Affairs. He highlighted that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands already have a recorded forest cover of more than 75 per cent of their geographical area, and that a parcel of land of around 97.30 square kilometres has been identified to divert around 48.65 sq km of forest land.

According to the minister, around 7.11 lakh trees are estimated to be felled in 49.86 sq km of land, while 18.65 lakh trees are to be 'diverted'. Additionally, as per conditions, around in 65.99 sq km of area is being marked where no tree felling is being envisaged. (ANI)

