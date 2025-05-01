New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met United Nations Environment Programme Executive Director Inger Andersen in Geneva and discussed matters related to the next round of global negotiations aimed at finalising a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

Yadav is in Geneva to attend the BRS COPs being held from April 28 to May 9.

The BRS COPs are joint meetings of parties to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions that focus on global efforts to manage hazardous chemicals and waste in an environmentally sound manner.

The minister posted on X that he represented India's concerns on key policy issues, with a special focus on the environmentally sound management of chemicals and waste.

Yadav also took part in a ministerial working breakfast hosted by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on plastic pollution.

During the discussion, he stressed the importance of consensus-based decision making, saying it helps ensure fairness, equity, inclusiveness, shared responsibility and collective action.

On the sidelines of the BRS COPs, Yadav also met Katrin Schneeberger, Director of the Federal Office for the Environment, Switzerland.

Their meeting focused on ways to curb plastic pollution, especially in light of the ongoing negotiations to develop a global agreement on the issue.

