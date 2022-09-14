New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Envoys of five countries, including Saudi Arabia and Czech Republic, on Wednesday presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials were Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Saleh Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador of the Czech Republic Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador of the Republic of Congo Raymond Serge Bale and High Commissioner of the Republic of Nauru Marlene Inemwin Moses.

The President accepted credentials from the envoys of Syrian Arab Republic, Czech Republic, Republic of Congo, Republic of Nauru and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 14, an official statement said.

