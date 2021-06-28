Indore, Jun 28 (PTI) A plan to run cable cars in crowded areas of Indore in Madhya Pradesh was under consideration and a consultant would be appointed soon for a feasibility study, Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said on Monday.

He said an initial provision of Rs 75 lakh for the plan has been made in the Indore Development Authority budget, though the actual cost would be known only after the feasibility study is done.

"The route would be planned in such a way that it can be connected with the proposed metro rail. We will also conduct a feasibility study on constructing flyover in different places in the city," Sharma said.

