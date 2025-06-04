Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 4 (ANI): A court in Mohali sent YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who has been found associated with a Pakistani espionage network, to 3-day Police custody on Wednesday, said State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) DSP Pawan Sharma.

Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called "Jaan Mahal," has been found associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network. He also maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra (arrested for spying) and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official.

"Investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish's invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions (2020, 2021, 2024), and his electronic devices contained multiple Pakistan-based numbers, now under detailed forensic scrutiny," the police said in a post on X.

After Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, Jasbir attempted to erase all traces of his communications with these PIOs to avoid detection. An FIR has been registered at SSOC, Mohali.

Notably, on May 26, the court sent Jyoti to judicial custody for fourteen days.

The YouTuber was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen.

She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information. During the preliminary investigation, the woman told the police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish.

Following her arrest, Inspector General of Police (IGP) CID Crime Branch, Sarthak Sarangi, said that facts are being verified. "We have just received information that YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra visited Puri's Jagannath temple and posted a video regarding it on Instagram. She also visited Chilika and Konark. She was in touch with a YouTuber from Odisha. We are verifying all the facts. We are in touch with our counterparts in Haryana regarding Jyoti Malhotra," the police official said. (ANI)

