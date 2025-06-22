Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the setting up of National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Nava Raipur would further advance and strengthen the criminal justice system of Chhattisgarh and central India.

"Today marks an important day for Chhattisgarh's criminal justice system. In a way, three new initiatives are being started to further advance the criminal justice system: The laying of the foundation stones for National Forensic Science University and Central Forensic Science Laboratory laid today, along with the transit campus of NFSU inaugurated," Shah said while addressing the gathering here.

"The move will strengthen the criminal justice system in central India," he said.

Shah informed that the Chhattisgarh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 5,000 crore at the investment summit held this year, which would bring industries to the state.

"Chhattisgarh's i-Hub has also been inaugurated. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 5,000 crore has been signed at an investment summit organised by CM Vishnu Deo Sai. The industries are coming. However, until the youth push themselves to be industrialists, Chhattisgarh will not witness an industrial revolution (development)," the Union Minister said.

Talking about the Innovation Hubs in Chhattisgarh, the Union Home Minister encouraged the youth to pursue careers in starting industries and develop a culture that allows the state to grow.

"i-hub will ensure technical and financial help to the youths in establishing their startups. This will provide a major opportunity and platform for the youth of Chhattisgarh. Until the youth here becomes an MSME industrialist and develops a culture of this kind, Chhattisgarh cannot develop," Shah added.

Meanwhile, Shah informed that the NFSU campus will be constructed at Rs 145 crore, and the CFSL will be constructed at Rs 123 crore. "The top forensic science institutes will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 268 crore. The state government has given land for the same."

The Union Home Minister shared details about the courses to be offered by NFSU and appealed to the youth to show confidence in the Narendra Modi government, assuring that employment is guaranteed after graduating from NFSU.

"Trust the Modi government, NFSU ka graduation matlab apki naukri ki guarantee hai (employment is guaranteed after graduating from NFSU)," Shah said, adding, "The development of these institutions will reduce the dependency on big cities for forensic sample examination."

He lauded the Chhattisgarh government over implementation of new criminal laws, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

"The Chhattisgarh government is working very well on the implementation of three critical laws. Implementing these laws will ensure that justice is served within three years of registering an FIR," Shah said. (ANI)

