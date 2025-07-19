New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said the BJP has resumed its political vendetta by misusing central agencies already criticised by the Supreme Court as "caged parrots" after being humiliated in the Visavadar bypoll in Gujarat despite deploying money, muscle, and the entire state machinery.

According to an AAP release on Friday, Atishi stated that the BJP is now fabricating cases against AAP leaders after failing to find a single instance of corruption in years of relentless raids, as AAP's rising graph exposes decades of the BJP's decline in Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi Assembly LoP, Atishi, pointed to the sudden resurgence of Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s cases against AAP leaders, stating, "The BJP has once again resumed its blatant misuse of central investigative agencies. The cycle of fake cases is back in motion. Even after the Supreme Court made a scathing observation against the BJP for misusing ED and CBI, stating these agencies are not independent and are being used with malicious intent, the BJP has restarted its political vendetta."

Highlighting recent developments in Gujarat, she continued, "Why are ED cases being reopened against Aam Aadmi Party leaders now? The real reason lies in the Visavadar by-election in Gujarat. The BJP tried everything possible to defeat AAP in that seat, from spending enormous sums of money to distributing alcohol under police protection in a dry state."

"Our workers were intimidated, threatened, and attempts were made to compromise with them and even with our candidate. The entire administration was abused, and all the BJP ministers and MLAs were deployed on that one seat. Yet, the Aam Aadmi Party won the by-election by a massive margin," she asserted.

Pointing to growing support, Atishi further added, "After Gopal Italia's victory, AAP's popularity in Gujarat is surging because people have seen the devastation the BJP has caused over the last 30 years. Surat was submerged in water for days. Businesses came to a standstill. Schools are crumbling. Hospitals are in shambles. Roads are broken. Gujarat now sees hope in AAP."

Challenging the BJP further, the Delhi Assembly LoP said, "Investigate all our work as much as you want. You will find no trace of corruption, and neither will AAP leaders be scared or silenced. In the upcoming Gujarat elections, it will be AAP that defeats the BJP and forms the government." (ANI)

