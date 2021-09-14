New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said Hindi Diwas should be recast as Bhasha Diwas, asserting that it is high time that every Indian language is given the prominence it deserves.

Hindi Diwas marks the day when in 1949 Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as one of the official languages.

Also Read | Telangana: 39-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Set Ablaze in Karimnagar District; Two Arrested.

"It is high time that we give every Indian language the prominence it deserves. Hindi Diwas should be recast as Bhasha Diwas -- celebrating ALL Indian languages," Ramesh tweeted.

India is stronger together when we celebrate our diversities, the Rajya Sabha leader added.

Also Read | Strategic Advisor Board Is Here To Help CEOs Fall in Love With Their Business Again.

Earlier, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet on Hindi Diwas, said, "To increase the understanding of one language, the knowledge of other languages should also be increased."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)