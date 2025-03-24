New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Sunday emphasized the need for collective efforts to curb road accidents. She underscored that road accidents are not just statistics but impact lives, calling for joint action from citizens, policymakers, and other stakeholders alongside government initiatives.

Speaking at the Parliamentarians Car Rally 2025 held at the Constitution Club of India, she said the Government is implementing measures under the National Road Safety Policy and amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019.

Also Read | Krishna Bharati Dies at 92: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Eminent Gandhian, Says 'She Dedicated Her Life Towards Nation-Building Through Bapu's Ideals'.

"Road accidents are no more just statistics, as every life matters and road accidents must be reduced. The Government of India is making concerted efforts through the National Road Safety Policy and the amendments we have made in the Motor Vehicles Act 2019; we can increase safety measures in case of road accidents and save as many lives as possible," she told reporters.

Patel added," But this is an agenda that the efforts of the government alone cannot achieve, so citizens, policymakers and everyone else in the society will have to come together."

Also Read | Cash Recovery at Judge Yashwant Varma's House Row: Plea in Supreme Court Seeks Registration of FIR, Probe by Delhi Police.

In a recent development, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday emphasised the critical importance of road safety for all citizens at the Parliamentarians Car Rally 2025, held at the Constitution Club of India.

He highlighted India's alarming record of having the highest number of road accidents worldwide, stressing the need for awareness programs to prevent such incidents.

The event, which saw participation from over 50 parliamentarians, aimed to promote responsible driving and road safety awareness. The rally followed a carefully planned route showcasing New Delhi's landmarks, with participants stopping at Traffic Park to review fundamental driving rules and test their knowledge of road safety signs.

The minister's statements were echoed by JK Tyre & Industries Managing Director Anshuman Singhania, who noted that road safety goes beyond following rules and is ultimately about saving lives.

The Parliamentarians Car Rally 2025 was the ninth edition of the annual event, which has been conceptualized by JK Tyre and the Constitution Club of India to bring together stakeholders and promote road safety awareness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)