Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday participated in a 'wall writing programme' in Ladkui village, Sehore district.

The former CM was also spotted filling colours in the party's symbol (lotus) on a wall along with writing the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' below it.

Also Read | Indian Space Programme Touched Several New Highs in Past Five Years, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Watch Video).

Chouhan posted on X, "Today, I participated in the nationwide 'wall writing programme' run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ladkui village, Sehore district. This time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all of us workers are working with utmost hard work to fulfil the pledge of 'Is baar 400 paar' (winning over 400 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha polls)."

The former CM also told ANI, "Today, I have come to village Ladkui in Sehore district under 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan'. Here I participated in the meeting of booth workers and various other programs of the party. I also interacted with beneficiaries and women under this campaign. Along with this, I also interacted with new voters on the occasion."

Also Read | White Paper on Indian Economy: Narendra Modi Government Implements Technology-Based Targeting and Monitoring Mechanisms, Resolves Execution Challenges That Plagued UPA Government.

On January 15, BJP National President JP Nadda launched the party's wall writing programme with the motive of raising the appeal 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' among the Indian masses.

"Our wall writing programme is starting across the country from today (January 15). The programme will start with the slogan of 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' (once again Modi government) on all the booths across the country. And it is our attempt to involve every BJP worker in this programme and make it a success. This slogan is a humble appeal to the citizens of the nation that the Modi government is formed in 2024 once again, and a steady development takes place within the country," Nadda thensaid.

"We will take the country forward with 'Sabka sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' for which a stable government is needed," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)