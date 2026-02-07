Kolkata, February 7: Millions of farmers across India are awaiting the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The INR 2,000 payout is expected to be released between February and March 2026, although the central government has not yet announced an official date. Ahead of the release, authorities have reiterated key verification requirements that beneficiaries must complete to avoid payment delays.

Tentative Release Timeline

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families receive INR 6,000 annually in three equal installments. Based on the existing payment cycle and the release of the 21st installment in November 2025, the next tranche is likely to be credited in late February or March 2026. PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date Update: When Will Farmers Get INR 2,000?

Farmer ID Requirement

A key administrative update this cycle is the introduction of a mandatory Farmer ID for new applicants in 14 states where the national farmer registry has been implemented. These include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and several others.

However, existing beneficiaries and farmers from states where the registry is yet to begin are not required to have a Farmer ID to receive the upcoming installment. PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment: Is e-KYC Mandatory to Get Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Benefits? Know When Next Kist Will Be Released.

eKYC Is Mandatory

The government has once again stressed that completing eKYC is compulsory for all PM-KISAN beneficiaries. Farmers can complete verification through three methods:

• OTP-based eKYC via the PM-KISAN portal using the registered mobile number

• Biometric eKYC at the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC)

• Face authentication through the PM-KISAN mobile app using Aadhaar-linked facial recognition

Reasons Payments May Be Withheld

The government has flagged certain “suspected cases” where payments may be temporarily withheld pending verification. Common reasons include land ownership acquired after the February 1, 2019 cut-off date or multiple members of the same household claiming benefits. Farmers are advised to check their details using the Know Your Status (KYS) option on the official PM-KISAN website and ensure land records, Aadhaar, and bank account details are correctly linked.

