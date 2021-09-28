Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) Former Chief Minister S M Krishna will be the chief guest during the inaugural ceremony of the historic Dasara festival in Mysuru this year on October 7, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Body of Elderly Woman Found Near Jhar Village; Husband Alleges Gang-Rape.

Also Read | CAT 2021 Admit Card To be Released On October 27 at 5 PM, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at iimcat.ac.in.

The government decided to invite him, not just because he was a former CM, but due to the fact that he was a seasoned statesman and had carried out various development works when he held important positions, the Chief Minister told reporters after chairing a meeting on the coming Dasara celebrations.

Like last year, this time too, the festivities will be a low-key affair in view of COVID-19.

The 10-day celebration will end on 'Vijaya Dashami', which falls on October 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)