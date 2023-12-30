Ayodhya, December 30: A former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, was seen showering flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motorcade during his roadshow in the temple town on Saturday. PM Modi received a grand welcome after he landed in the holy city with a large number of supporters cheering, waving and showering flowers at his motorcade. PM Narendra Modi Stops for Tea at Home of 10th Crore Beneficiary of Ujjwala Scheme in Ayodhya, Enquires About Her Well-Being (See Pics and Video)

Earlier in October this year, Ansari, emphasised that Ayodhya is a place of religious significance for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, where deities from across the country are venerated. Ansari considered it fortunate that PM Modi was visiting Ayodhya for darshan (a holy visit) and suggested that he should perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Airport and Railway Station in Ayodhya, Lays Foundation Stone of Development Projects (Watch Videos

Iqbal Ansari Shower Flowers at PM Narendra Modi’s Motorcade

In a u-turn, Former Babri Masjid petitioner, Iqbal Ansari, welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya, showers flowers during roadshow, says excited for the developmental works awaiting Temple Town', never imagined Ayodhya can be developed in this waypic.twitter.com/tCWXy2CJjo — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) December 30, 2023

#WATCH | "Today #PMModi has come to our place... it is our duty to welcome guests": Former Litigant in #Ayodhya land dispute case advocate Iqbal Ansari (📹 ANI ) pic.twitter.com/KpZXFJowEE — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 30, 2023

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 15,700 crore in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister dedicated numerous development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore to the state, aligning with his vision to create modern, world-class infrastructure while preserving Ayodhya's rich history and heritage.

