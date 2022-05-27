Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he complained of chest pain.

"Anil Deshmukh was admitted to ICU of KEM Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain, high BP and shoulder pain," an official statement said.

Also Read | Ganpati Festival Made Invaluable Contribution to National Politics, Says President Ram Nath Kovind.

He is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case.

Notably, the Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Also Read | On DD India Today:

– India’s Biggest Drone Festival is Here!

– What Did NSA Ajit Doval … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. ED registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)