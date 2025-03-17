New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Former top Microsoft executive Shivkumar Kalyanaraman has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), India's premier research funding agency, particularly in universities.

Kalyanaraman assumed office on Monday, succeeding Abhay Karandikar, the Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, who was officiating as the CEO of ANRF, which was established two years back.

ANRF aims to seed, grow and promote research and development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India's universities, colleges, research institutions and R&D laboratories.

Earlier, Kalyanaraman was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Energy Industry- Asia at Microsoft. He is a Distinguished Alumnus Awardee of IIT Madras and Ohio State University (2021).

He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Indian National Academy of Engineering.

Kalyanaraman has also been honoured with several awards, including ACM Distinguished Scientist, Microsoft Gold Club (2024) and Technology Review TR100 young innovator (1999).

An avid Carnatic music buff, Kalayanaraman developed a music education archive for South Indian classical music with multimedia content to help learners, an initiative started even before the advent of iPods.

ANRF has the mandate to be the apex body to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the country as per recommendations of the National Education Policy.

ANRF will forge collaborations among the industry, academia, and government departments and research institutions, and create an interface mechanism for participation and contribution of industries and the state governments in addition to the scientific and line ministries.

