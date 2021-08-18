Shillong, Aug 18 (PTI) Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairperson Justice T Vaiphei will conduct the judicial inquiry into the encounter death of a former militant leader whose supporters committed vandalism and arson in Shillong on Independence Day, the state government said on Wednesday.

Appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

Sangma had on Monday announced a judicial investigation into the death of 54-year-old Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the former self-styled general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), by the police on August 13.

At that time, the chief minister did not name the judge who will probe the matter.

Thangkhiew was shot dead when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during a raid at his house in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state. Arson and vandalism were reported from Jaiaw and Mawalai areas of Shillong on August 15 when the former militant leader's funeral took place.

Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday. met community leaders of Mawlai from where the maximum violence was reported.

