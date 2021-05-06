Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday suggested that a task force of ex-servicemen should be formed under district administrations to assist in COVID-19 management.

Ex-servicemen can work in a disciplined manner, and in this time of crisis, they should act as a strong bridge between the government and the public, Mishra said at a virtual meeting of the state soldier welfare board.

The governor also called upon the ex-servicemen to contribute to the COVID-19 awareness programme so that the virus can be controlled.

Suggesting that district administrations can form task forces of ex-servicemen, he said they can assist in COVID-19 management and help people get timely treatment.

Special care should be taken to ensure that ex-servicemen and their family members get the benefits of welfare schemes even during the pandemic, Mishra said.

The governor also appealed to the public to take all necessary precautions to avoid the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)