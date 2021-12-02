Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI) A former chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), who was facing graft charges, allegedly died of suicide on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | Omicron in India: 5 Contacts of New COVID-19 Variant Infected Person Test Positive, Samples Sent for Genome Sequencing.

The deceased, AV Venkatachalam, died as a result of hanging, they said adding no suicide note was found. They did not divulge further details.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant Omicron Seems To Be Very Transmissible, Can Be Detected Soon, Says Top Indian Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang.

He had been earlier booked by the Department of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) over corruption charges and sleuths had held searches at his premises.

A former Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, he had retired recently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)