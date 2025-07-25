Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) Former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju will be sworn in as the new governor of Goa on Saturday in a function at Raj Bhavan, an official said on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11.30 am, and several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, are expected to be present, a state government spokesperson said.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Meets Home Minister Amit Shah, Shares Details About Recent Severe Rains and Floods in Himachal Pradesh (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, a warm farewell was accorded to the outgoing Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday.

Pillai attended a ceremony at the new Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, during which he distributed financial aid from the discretionary funds to 38 cancer and dialysis patients.

Also Read | Tripura: State Education Department Suspends Ramthakur College Professor Dr Abhijit Nath for Facilitating Unauthorised Admissions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said Pillai made the Raj Bhavan accessible to the people of Goa, and he thanked him for the support he extended to run the State effectively.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)