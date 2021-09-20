Muzaffarnagar, Sep 20 (PTI) A former Uttar Pradesh minister was on Monday granted bail by a special court for lawmakers in a case involving the breach of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2017 assembly elections.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Former minister Deepak Kumar, a Congress leader, was granted bail by Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay after he surrendered before him.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 14.65 Lakh Net Subscribers in July 2021, An Increase of 31.28% Over June.

The court had earlier issued an arrest warrant against him for not appearing before it in response to summonses issued to him to appear before it and face trial in the case.

Kumar was booked in 2017 under various sections of the IPC for violation of the poll code during the assembly elections which he had contested as a Congress candidate from the Purkqazi assembly segment in the Muzaffarnagar district.

The court granted him bail on a personal bond with two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and fixed September 23 for further hearing in the case.

The court also granted bail to local industrialist Zakir Rana in a similar case of poll code violation during the 2017 assembly elections, which he had contested from Muzaffarnagar as an independent candidate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)