Ranchi, Mar 26 (PTI) A former zila parishad member was shot dead in broad daylight here on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred near Kanke Chowk under Kanke police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Anil Tiger, a former zila parishad member in Ranchi.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta termed the incident as unfortunate and said the killers would be nabbed soon.

"The incident is unfortunate. I knew Anil Tiger personally. I assure that killers would be caught soon," he said.

Meanwhile, local people blocked the Kanke road disrupting traffic movement.

