Ranchi, Mar 26 (PTI) A former zila parishad member was shot dead in broad daylight here on Wednesday, a police officer said.
The incident occurred near Kanke Chowk under Kanke police station limits.
The deceased was identified as Anil Tiger, a former zila parishad member in Ranchi.
Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta termed the incident as unfortunate and said the killers would be nabbed soon.
"The incident is unfortunate. I knew Anil Tiger personally. I assure that killers would be caught soon," he said.
Meanwhile, local people blocked the Kanke road disrupting traffic movement.
