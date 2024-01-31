New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): In a development that would give relief to the students appearing in the NEET examination, the examination fee has been reduced for the NEET postgraduate examination. In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya dated January 5, 2024 the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences said that it has decided to reduce the examination fee by Rs 750 for each candidate.

Dr Abhijat Sheth said, "At the outset, I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his leadership, because of which NBEMS has been successful in achieving its objective and improving the quality of medical education in India."

He further said in the letter that in order to provide benefits to lakhs of candidates appearing in NBEMS examinations, NBEMS has decided to reduce the examination fee by Rs 750 for each candidate.

"Any candidate submitting the application form for the forthcoming examination after January 1, 2024, will be given the benefit of the fee reduction," the letter stated.

Dr Sheth said that this fee reduction would not have been possible without inputs from the Union health minister.

"I on behalf of governing body, NBEMS assure you that NBEMS will continue to work towards providing more specialist manpower, conducting quality examinations, providing training opportunities, etc. under your guidance," he added in the letter. (ANI)

