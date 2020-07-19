Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): An exchange of fire occurred between the police and Naxals at Peddabayalu mandal here on Sunday.

"Exchange of fire occurred between police and the Naxals at Peddabayalu mandal in Visakhapatnam. No casualties reported," said Visakhapatnam Rural SP B Krishna Rao.

The operation is still underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

