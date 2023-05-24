New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) In a crackdown against illicit liquor trade in the national capital, the Delhi government's Excise department recovered 240 bottles smuggled in from Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.

The recovery was made by Excise department teams during a raid at Indira Colony in the Najafgarh area, said a senior Excise department officer.

Three teams of 30 personnel were deployed to prevent anyone from escaping. More than 50 houses were checked during the raid, he said.

"Almost 20 cases (240 bottles of liquor from Haryana) and approximately six kilogrammes of commercial ganja were seized during the operation," the officer added.

FIRs under the Delhi Excise Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act are being registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station in Dwarka district, he said.

