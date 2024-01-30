Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 30 (ANI): Shamshabad Excise officials apprehended an individual involved in the illegal possession of 510 grams of dry cannabis. Acting on reliable information, the Station House Officer (SHO) Shamshabad team, following the instructions of the District Police Officer (DPO) Shamshabad, conducted a raid in Madhuban colony, Katedan, the excise official said on Tuesday.

According to the SHO Excise Police Station, Shamshabad, the accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested during the operation, and the officials successfully confiscated 510 grams of dry cannabis.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had procured the illegal substance from an unidentified source in Dhoolpet.

According to the SHO Excise Police Station, Shamshabad, "As per the instructions of the DPEO Shamshabad, SHO Shamshabad team on reliable information conducted an operation based on illegal possession and sale of dry ganja at Madhuban colony, Katedan and detected a case. The police seized 510 grams of Dry Ganja and arrested the accused person. On enquiry accused revealed that he bought Ganja from Dhoolpet from an unknown person."

"Registered a case against the accused, and following standard procedure, the individual has been remanded to judicial custody.," the Excise officials said. (ANI)

