New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has called for a specific medical report of businessman Amit Arora, accused in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case. The high court also called for a report from AIIMS.

He is under treatment at RML Hospital on the order passed by the high court in September 2023.

While hearing the interim and regular bail pleas of Amit Arora, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma sought his medical status report from the concerned hospital.

A medical report was filed on January 15, 2024.

Senior Counsel Vikas Pahwa and Advocate Prabhav Ralli appeared for Arora.

Senior Advocate Pahwa for Amit Arora vehemently argues that though the medical report states that the medical condition of the applicant is satisfactory, it is far from being so.

He stated that the applicant is continuously vomiting 7-8 times a day and a report in this regard may be called from the hospital.

"In view of the submissions made before this Court, let a specific medical status report be submitted to this Court regarding the present medical status of the applicant," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered on January 23, 2024.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that, as per the medical report dated January 15, 2024, the applicant was advised to follow up with the bariatric unit, Department of Surgery, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The court directed to place on record a report regarding the same, clarifying whetherthe follow-up was done or not, one day prior to the next date of hearing.

The matter has been listed on March 13, 2024, for further hearing. The documents in support of the medical record are also filed by the concerned hospital.

On August 31, 2023, Amit Arora was discharged from Fortis Memorial Hospital, Gurugram, after hospitalisation and treatment.

Thereafter, the High Court, on September 6, 2023, directed the admission of Amit Arora to RML Hospital under custody. He is still hospitalised at RML Hospital under custody.(ANI)

