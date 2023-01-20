Cuttack, Jan 20 (PTI) Central police forces along with the Odisha government on Friday organised various activities here, including an exhibition of arms, to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) and the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Automatic Grenade Launcher, 81 mm Mortar, 7.62 mm assault rifle, and wireless communication systems were among the items on display at Sahid Bhawan here.

Netaji, born on January 23 in 1897, spent his early years in Cuttack, then a part of Bengal presidency.

A grand march, commencing from Anand Bhawan, the birthplace of the freedom fighter, was also taken out by Odisha Police personnel and the jawans of the CRPF and the ITBP.

Students and teachers of nearby schools participated in the rally.

Besides, a cycle rally, a philatelic exhibition on the life and works of Netaji, and a plantation drive were also arranged on the occasion.

