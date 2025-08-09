New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Secretary of the Department of Expenditure (DoE), V Vualnam, presided over the Foundation Day of the Indian Cost Accounts Service under the Department of Expenditure, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance, the theme for this year's celebration was 'ICoAS in SAM@₹TH bhaart' (Samarth Bharat), underscoring the pivotal role of ICoAS officers in contributing towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

In his keynote address, Vualnam appreciated the dedication, expertise and commitment of ICoAS officers in shaping the economic landscape of India and emphasised on the critical role of ICoAS officers in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Vualnam urged the officers to embrace technology and innovation to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of public financial management. He also appreciated the weekly training programme towards capacity building introduced by the ICoAS cadre and encouraged ICoAS officers to actively participate in it.

He further underscored the role of iGoT Karmayogi in enriching the knowledge of the officers towards professional competency. Also, he suggested that officers associate themselves with the iGoT Portal by developing small capsule courses based on their experience and knowledge, explaining the roles of ICoAS officers in different Ministries and Departments.

On the occasion, he released the e-brochure of the ICoAS, highlighting its evolution, key functions, achievements and initiatives in capacity building.

Earlier, Pawan Kumar, Chief Adviser (Cost) and head of ICoAS, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the notable developments in the ICoAS over the past year. A documentary, showcasing the journey, evolution and impact of ICoAS, was also screened during the event.

Vualnam also felicitated three young ICoAS officers who have been exemplary in their contributions by conferring them with 'Sarvottam', 'Ati Uttam' and 'Uttam' appreciation certificates.The inaugural session was followed by three technical sessions, in the presence of Secretary Expenditure and Chief Adviser (Cost).

Ambassador Deepak Vohra (IFS Retd.) delivered a compelling keynote titled "The Jamvant Effect: India Becomes Bharat", emphasising India's cultural resurgence and global rise through a blend of heritage and modernity.

In the second session, Anurag Goyal, Senior Adviser at NITI Aayog, discussed the appraisal of infrastructure proposals, underlining the importance of robust evaluation frameworks for efficient planning and execution. The third session, led by cybersecurity expert Gautam Kapoor, focused on the critical role of digital security in governance, offering strategies to strengthen cyber resilience across government systems.

The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior officials across ministries and departments, reaffirming the integral role played by ICoAS in policy formulation, cost management and efficient public expenditure.

The ICoAS Day 2025 celebration served as a platform for capacity building, knowledge sharing and strategic dialogue, reinforcing the service's unwavering commitment to building a stronger, more resilient and economically empowered India. (ANI)

