New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is underway to discuss recommendations on restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Biological E's Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-12, said sources on Thursday.

The Corbevax is currently being administered to children in the age group of 12-14.

COVID-19 vaccinations for minors in India was started from January 3 onwards with those in the 15-18 age group for BharatBiotech's Covaxin.

The drive later expanded on March 16 to include children aged above 12 for Corbevax.

Overall India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccines for children above 12.(ANI)

