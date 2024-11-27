Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Assam Royal Global University, in collaboration with the Balipara Foundation, hosted the 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum 2024. The two-day event, themed 'Acting for the Third Pole' brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and environmental advocates to deliberate on sustainable solutions for the Eastern Himalayas and the broader Third Pole ecosystem--a critical hub for climate and biodiversity.

The first session, held on November 26, featured S Ramadorai, former CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services; Ranjit Barthakur, Founder of the Balipara Foundation and the visionary behind the concept of Naturenomics; Sourav Roy, CEO of Tata Steel Foundation; Dr. Richard Milburn, from the Environmental Security Department at King's College London; Lobsang Sangay, Senior Visiting Fellow at Harvard Law School; and Himal Tiwari, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief CSR and Sustainability Officer at Tata Power.

Discussions centred around innovative strategies to address the region's environmental challenges and their implications for global sustainability.

In his inaugural address, Dr A K Pansari, Chancellor of Royal Global University, emphasised the critical role of the Third Pole--the Himalayan region--in maintaining the planet's freshwater systems and regulating global climate patterns.

He underscored the necessity of aligning development models with sustainability, calling it an urgent imperative for the future of humanity, a release said.

The second session, moderated by Rituraj Phukan, Founder of the Indigenous People's Climate Justice Forum, on November 27 featured distinguished speakers like Queen Diambi Kabatusuila from Congo; Ruma Devi, renowned social worker and entrepreneur; Anil Chaudhury, Advisor and former MD and CEO of Schneider Electric; Dr Ashok Khosla, Chairman of Development Alternatives; and Himal Tiwari, the release said.

The session, titled 'Evangelising the Third Pole and the Eastern Himalayas' delved into actionable strategies for mobilising global efforts to protect this fragile ecosystem.

The lively discussions throughout the two sessions highlighted the importance of indigenous knowledge, corporate social responsibility, and policy innovation in protecting the Eastern Himalayas. The region, a biodiversity hotspot and a vital freshwater source for billions, is increasingly vulnerable to climate change. Speakers called for urgent, collective action to mitigate these impacts.

Ranjit Barthakur stressed the importance of partnerships between governments, academia, and the private sector.

He remarked, "Sustainability requires collaboration, and the Eastern Himalayas offer a unique opportunity to showcase the power of collective action."

Dr. Richard Milburn emphasised the integration of environmental security in global policies, while Lobsang Sangay advocated for prioritising the Himalayan region in international climate agreements.

Anil Chaudhury and Dr Ashok Khosla shared insights into renewable energy solutions and development alternatives that can foster resilient communities in the Himalayas, the release said.

Concluding the forum, Pansari reiterated Royal Global University's unwavering commitment to education, research, and global partnerships aimed at sustainable development.

"At Royal Global University, we strive to nurture a generation of leaders who are both skilled and deeply conscious of their responsibility toward the planet. The Eastern Himalayas and the Third Pole are ecological treasures that demand our utmost attention to ensure a sustainable future."

The 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum 2024 was a resounding success, charting pathways for actionable strategies to protect one of the world's most fragile ecosystems.

Royal Global University's scholarship and cultural exchange program with Congo, alongside the dialogues at the forum, serves as a testament to its dedication to building a sustainable and inclusive global community. (ANI)

