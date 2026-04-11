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Tamil Nadu [India], April 11 (ANI): An explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in Pulipparaipatti near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, Fire and Rescue Services officials said, triggering an emergency response, with rescue and relief operations carried out at the site.

The incident occurred on Friday night.

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Visuals from the location show the aftermath of the explosion, with emergency personnel seen working at the scene during rescue and relief operations.

No deaths or injuries have been reported so far in the incident.

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The cause of the explosion remains unknown at this stage.

Further details are awaited as rescue operations and the probe continue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)