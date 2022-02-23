Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) The NIA has arrested a supplier of explosives in connection with a 2019 CPI (Maoist) attack in Jharkhand which had left five policemen dead, an official said on Wednesday.

Abraham Tuti of Jharkhand's Khunti was arrested on Tuesday, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

Before this, 11 people were arrested and chargesheeted in the case, the NIA official said.

The case pertains to an attack on a police party by the cadres of CPI (Maoist) in June, 2019 in Saraikela-Kherswan district in which five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunitions looted, the official said.

The NIA, during its investigation, found that Tuti used to supply explosive material and provide other logistical support to the members of CPI(Maoist) as an Over Ground Worker, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

